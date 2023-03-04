Letter: Consider adult day facilities for seniors

Amanda Marrazzo’s article on Feb. 21, “Staying at Home,” called attention to the growing number of older adults needing care, and the continued shortage of those who can provide it. It’s an unfortunate fact that McHenry County has 40,000 unpaid caregivers.

I wanted to point out that, in addition to home health care, there are other options for aging in place. There isn’t a “one size fits all” solution for every senior. One alternative to assisted living and home health options is adult day facilities, such as my organization, Independence Health and Therapy. This type of communal setting provides people with much-needed social interaction with their peers. They boost their brain health by making art, music and playing games. They go on day trips, exercise and even have weekly spa days. We serve a nutritious breakfast and lunch. We’ve even seen a few romances blossom. Participants get transported home to their families at the end of the day.

Programs like Independence Health and Therapy’s provide caregivers with the respite care they need to live their own lives.

While staffing is a challenge across the board, our adult day and memory health program is currently fully staffed with multi-lingual aides, nurses and a chef.

If anyone is looking for an alternative to assisted living or home health, consider coming to take a tour. We are ready to serve your loved ones.

John Buckley

Woodstock