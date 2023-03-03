Letter: The board must honor its responsibility

The McHenry County Board’s opposition to the new gun law is disturbing. They failed to understand or do their duty to us.

It doesn’t matter where one might stand on an issue. Does the county board have the right to pick and choose which laws it will support or oppose? Have they been sworn in as judges? What if it was an issue affecting your family?

Are we going to become a county that selectively enforces the laws the board likes? Personally, they will have their opinions, but as a board, they must honor their responsibilities.

Sadly, it looks like that may not be the case.

Nancy Vazzano

Woodstock