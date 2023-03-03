Letter: Tell the full story of in-home care

Amanda Marrazzo’s article from Tuesday, Feb. 21, failed to mention a very important aspect of people being cared for in their homes: the exorbitant expense. When I looked into this for my husband a few years ago, the going rate through private agencies was $27 an hour. So, the around-the-clock care described in the article would come to over $200,000 a year. Medicare, of course, doesn’t pay a cent of it.

Naturally, anyone would rather stay in their homes instead of going to a nursing home, but I doubt that many of us could handle such an expense. When extolling the virtues of in-home care, it’s critical to tell the whole story so that people don’t have unrealistic expectations and those of us who had to resort to something less desirable don’t have any additional guilt on top of what we already carry.

Francine Derrick

McHenry