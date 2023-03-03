Letter: Alternative policies to help curb gun violence

The McHenry County Board voted during its February meeting to oppose the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the retail sale of military-style assault weapons to civilians.

In view of its opposition to this common-sense gun safety law, it is incumbent on the McHenry County Board to pursue alternative policies to curb the gun violence causing so much suffering across our nation’s communities. Both the McHenry County State’s Attorney and newly elected sheriff have also expressed opposition to Illinois’ new gun safety law. In doing so, they have an obligation to explain to constituents how they plan on ensuring that the mass shooting that occurred in Highland Park does not happen again.

Susan Labaj

Crystal Lake