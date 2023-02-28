Letter: Peace of mind

We are approaching that time of the year when various religious groups enter a period of introspection, self-examination and penitence. Different beliefs have various names for this time. In the Christian tradition, it is called Lent. People commit to tasks that are beneficial to themselves and their fellow man to demonstrate their sincerity and commitment to their faith. I would like to suggest something for your consideration that, while difficult, can be very beneficial and rewarding. It will take you to a better place of less stress, calmness, satisfaction and connection with friends and family.

This may be difficult. Why you ask? I am asking you to break a habit and disruption of this flow can cause an upheaval in getting through the day’s activities.

What is this habit you ask? I stopped watching the TV news. I started out slowly with one day a week. It felt good. As time progressed, I increased the number of days and felt even better. With this extra time, I spoke to my friends and family, then I extended it to TV shows, especially the late night programs. Today, such programs reek of hatred, ridicule, lies and degrading attempts at humor at another’s expense. If you think I am out of line on this, try watching a rerun of Johnny Carson and see for yourself. Humorous political comments were directed at all parties and not venomous. The program’s goal was to entertain.

Demonstrate your willpower and do your self a favor. I sincerely believe you will be happier. Peace.

Dan Malecki

Crystal Lake