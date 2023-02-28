Letter: District 158 candidate endorsement

There will be an election on April 4. Not a ho-hum election, but a rather important election.

Some of those on the ballot will be people running for school boards and, if you look at your real estate tax bill, you’ll see why I say that it is important. These people control over 60% of your tax bill. The Huntley District 158 school board just recently voted to increase the tax assessment the full amount allowed by Illinois law a full 5%. Yes, if you live in District 158, your tax bill will be going up. And at a time when enrollment is down, as are the grades.

In District 158, there are 12 people running for four seats on the board and I would recommend Andy Bittman, Laura Murray, Michael Thompson and Gina Galligar. Now, I tried getting a forum here in Sun City and have all candidates, but was turned down by both the civics commodity and the management board.

Why? Good question. After all, with over 5,000 homes and no children, District 158 loves us.

Wally Gullang

Huntley