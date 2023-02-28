Letter: County Board picks laws

The opposition by the McHenry County Board of the new gun law is very disturbing. They have failed to understand or do their duty to us.

It does not matter where one might stand on an issue. Does the County Board have the right to pick and choose what laws they will support or oppose? Have they been sworn in to be judges? What if it was an issue affecting your family?

Are we going to become a county that selectively enforces the laws the board likes? Personally they will have their opinions but as a board they collectively must honor their responsibilities.

Sadly, it looks like that may not be the case.

Nancy Vazzano

Woodstock