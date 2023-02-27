Letter: Social Security

The operative word in Social Security is “security.” I hear some grandstanding politicians proposing solutions for Social Security, even the suggestion of it sunsetting every five years. Well, the assault weapon ban sunsetted and how did that turn out? Why not just get rid of the $160,000 cap on Social Security earnings?

There’s all this talk about the rich paying their fair share, well here you go. Lift that cap and I’ll bet Social Security will become fiscally solvent for generations.

Mike Frett

Crystal Lake