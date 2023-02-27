Letter: Gun violence

According to the CDC, which just released its final data for 2021, 48,830 people were killed by guns, an average of 133 people every day. The total number of gun deaths represented an 8% increase from 2020, which had held the record for the deadliest year of gun violence.

We keep breaking records we should not want to break.

Every day it’s a new mass murder by guns. Recently, Michigan State University – three students killed and five in the hospital fighting for their lives. Six people shot to death in Mississippi. These mass shootings were the 72nd and 73rd mass shootings since 2023 began.

We need to ban the sale of military-style assault rifles, require a permit, safety training and waiting period to purchase a gun and more. We need to do this because lives depend on it.

Cathy Christensen

Woodstock