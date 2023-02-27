Letter: Food Shed Co-op

The Food Shed Co-op now has 1,588 owners and growing. We are people just like you and we are making history. We are McHenry County’s first co-op community-owned grocery store and will open this year.

My husband and I are both owners of the Food Shed Co-op for several years and are proudly invested in our grocery.

Some of the unique perks we receive as owners are selling fresh food from local farmers, keeping profits in the local community, clear labeling on products, plenty of healthy, natural foods and meals for the whole family. That is local, healthy, natural foods at fair prices with vendors and fairness in paying staff.

The Food Shed Co-op purchased the land on the corner of Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive in Woodstock near McHenry County College, just a few miles north of Crystal Lake. We are breaking ground this spring. Our new full-service grocery will open in October/November of this year. I can’t wait.

Join us by becoming a member. Our website is www.foodshed.coop where you’ll see plans for our fully-functioning grocery and the new owner link. Just a one-time investment and you are an owner for life. As an owner, you have a say on how things are done in our store. Your voice will be shaping the future.

Hope to see you in the aisles at the end of this year.

Mary Perrin

Crystal Lake