Letter: The point about obligations?

Regarding a letter writer’s statements on Feb. 18, “I believe in free speech as a right, but I also believe that Americans have obligations that are just as important to a well-functioning democracy” and “When rights collide, obligations intervene.”

What’s her point about “obligations?” Perhaps a refresher on that “right;” “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech or of the press,” according to Article One of the amendments to the Constitution of the United States. “All persons may speak, write, and publish freely, being responsible for the abuse of that liberty,” according to Article One of the Constitution of the state of Illinois.

What right is colliding with these constitutional rights? Where does one find this “obligation?” What triggers this “obligation”? Is it my “obligation” to intervene when an opinion or a speaker’s statement isn’t approved? Who did not approve? Who will intervene?

Thankfully, fascism does not interfere with the rights of the citizens of the United States of America.

James Young

Woodstock