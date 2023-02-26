Letter: The negative impact of rezoning property

I am writing to the Northwest Herald to bring attention to an issue regarding potential rezoning in our community. The parcels in question lie at the corner of U.S. Route 20 and Higgins Road. Part of the property is in the village of Hampshire, and the rest is under county jurisdiction. The owners of these parcels are asking Hampshire to annex the county’s parcels and rezone the entire M-2 general industrial property.

My family lives adjacent to the property. We want to bring awareness to how this would negatively impact our family and the community. I believe the rezoning and proposed development are in direct violation of the language describing appropriate M-2 zoning in the Hampshire Village Code. The air, noise and sound pollution would impact the health, well-being and property values of local residents. Kane County has designated parts of the area as wetland above an aquifer, meaning the development would threaten the surrounding wetlands and water supply. Finally, the development would likely increase the tax burden on Hampshire residents as the nearby roads would require renovations for heavy truck traffic.

We hope you agree that this proposed rezoning and development would be to the community’s detriment. Let’s support growth that works for everyone, not just developers with no connection to our community. Express your concerns to a Hampshire Trustee, a member of the zoning and planning commission, or attend the meeting Monday, Feb. 27, at Hampshire Middle School. Thank you.

Mallory Anderson

Hampshire