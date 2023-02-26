Letter: Thank you to those who bought my lunch

Today I took my wife, daughter and grandchildren to lunch at Tony’s Cafe in Crystal Lake. I was wearing my Vietnam veteran cap. When we finished lunch, I asked our server for the check. She said the couple at the table next to us saw my cap and paid for our meals. Their reasoning was that Vietnam veterans did not get thanked when they returned home. Whoever you are, I cannot tell you how much I appreciated your kindness and how much I was touched by it. I assure you that I will pay it forward.

Paul Ruger

Crystal Lake