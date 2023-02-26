Letter: Republicans are dividing the country

Speaker of the U.S. House Kevin McCarthy has made it known that he will turn over all Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection not to the American people as he promised, but to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It’s long been known that Fox News was the Republican Party’s propaganda arm, but this latest move makes it official. I’ve written this before, but it must be repeated. The House Republicans, including McCarthy, are a very dangerous and bent on dividing the country rather than governing.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin