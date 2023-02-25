Letter: Support John Pletz for Crystal Lake Park Commissioner

I’ve known John Pletz for years. During my time on the McHenry County Board, John would often reach out to me about concerns he had about McHenry County and other government issues. I also know he has been very involved in the business community through his company and through the Chamber of Commerce. He was also interested in our local government bodies, as well.

John has attended many county board meetings over the years and shares his thoughts during public comments. He brings to our attention important issues.

When the Pletz family sold its business building in 2018, they had a handshake deal with their friend in the next business unit. They put together their own agreement. John called me to make sure everything with the title agency and banks went well. It is one more example of John’s ability to work with the people around him for the common good.

I know John attends school board meetings and township meetings as well. He just cares. He’s retired and wants to continue serving our community. He has chosen to run for one of the commissioner positions with the Crystal Lake Park District. His past history demonstrates he knows how to work with others and he is a good choice for the voters. Please give John the chance to serve the taxpayers of the Crystal Lake Park District. Vote for John Pletz in the consolidated election on April 4.

Joe Gottemoller

McHenry County Board (District 4)