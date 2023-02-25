Letter: ‘A scare tactic’

I would like to believe that my government tells the truth. I am disappointed when it doesn’t.

It has been said that “right now you can’t go on and buy an automatic weapon. You can’t go out and buy a cannon” (President Joe Biden, Aug. 30, 2022, speech).

This is false. A person can buy and own these weapons by complying with the National Firearms Act and the Fire Owners Protection Act. As for automatic weapons, i.e. machine guns, there are over 700,000 legally owned in the United States today (Amy Swearer, fall 2022 issue of the Illinois Shooter).

Another example is claiming that AR-15 semi-automatic rifles are assault weapons. It is simply a scare tactic. Any object used by a person to physically harm another person is an assault weapon. No machine ever designed or constructed has caused human harm unless it was manned by a person.

Many criminals use assault weapons to harm us. Why, then, are law abiding gun owners targeted? Shouldn’t the criminal be the target? The Bill of Rights guarantees our rights unless we break the law. What law have legal gun owners broken that our rights are diminished?

I believe that God and the Constitution gave us the right of self defense. Limiting our rights does nothing to improve safety. It just makes it easier for the bad guy to assault us.

Randy Illg

Union