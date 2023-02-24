Letter: Upside down flags mean distress

Last week, someone stuck a flyer titled “Hello Fellow Patriots” on my door. The flyer, signed “Big Flag,” requested that people fly a “patriotic or message-bearing flag” beginning Saturday, Feb. 25.

It’s my belief that the flyer is encouraging people to support the speaking appearance of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and talk radio show host. The agenda says he’s going to speak on Feb. 25 about how he and his McHenry County GOPac friends want to change our schools. As a result, they can instill their beliefs in our children.

This reminds me of the rally held in 1939 at Madison Square Garden in New York City by a pro-fascist group. They flew a giant picture of George Washington and the marquee read “Pro-American Rally.”

I believe in a truly free “United” States. Racism, hate speech and political division are destroying the country. Did you know that flying a flag upside down is a distress sign? Our country is in distress. I’m going to fly my American flag upside down.

Racial hatred, mass shootings and unending political tribalism are symptoms of a dying democracy.

I support democracy. I love all my neighbors, regardless of their color, religion or political affiliation, even the ones who post obscene political signs.

Let’s all fly our American flags upside down Saturday, Feb. 25. Demonstrate your “distress” to the people and policies that want to keep us apart. When we’re “united,” we’re at our best.

Bob Miller

Crystal Lake