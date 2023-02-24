Letter: Right to free speech

To the people and groups disturbed about the appearance of Charlie Kirk at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn:

1. If you do not own the establishment, it is not your right to dictate what events are held there.

2. Please do not call Mr. Kirk a liar. I am sure that he believes in his opinions as much as you do in yours, and we really don’t want to get into a discussion of the greatest liar of all time.

3. The people of this country still have a constitutional right to freedom of speech, therefore, it is not up to you to dictate what a speaker says, or other people choose to hear. If you choose not to hear his speech, you do have the right to stay away.

4. Most likely there are people who do not choose to hear your opinion, and perhaps some who might be kind enough to listen to your opinion and maybe find some points upon which you both may agree.

You see, one of the beauties of freedom of speech lies in the ability to be able to look at all sides of an issue and come to some agreement or compromise, or perhaps agree to disagree.

To the Holiday Inn: Congratulations for not buckling under the pressure of those who call for diversity but only the diversity in which they believe.

Diane Mick

Woodstock