Letter: An obligation to intervene

I had to chuckle at an opinion published in the Northwest Herald weekend edition on Feb. 18-19. The writer is opposing the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn hosting Charlie Kirk on Feb. 25. The writer believes in free speech. However, he is disappointed that the hotel is giving an “outspoken Republican” a platform. I find it interesting when Democrats start with “I believe in free speech, but ... ”

I don’t know Kirk that well, so I’m not enamored with him. I just felt it was my obligation to intervene.

Maureen Shay

Cary