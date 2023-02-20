Letter: County governments should consolidate resources

This is in response to Paul Hain’s Feb. 1 letter, “Township supervisor’s response,” about township government as an anachronism.

It made sense in the 18th century to have local government agencies every few miles when the county seat was an all-day horse ride. With today’s transportation and communications, it’s an expensive luxury that can be consolidated at the county level and done just as well for less. I spent a career integrating businesses and supply chains.

I never found an example where small, similar functions couldn’t be combined more efficiently. The opinions I read in this newspaper, trying to justify township government, are attempts to protect little fiefdoms. Each township task can be absorbed centrally, staff and expenses reduced, and facilities sold with little change in service.

This is probably the case with road maintenance operations. The one thing you must absolutely have, and McHenry County lacks, is a county government willing to accept the responsibility to make this consolidation successful.

Tom Straley

Spring Grove