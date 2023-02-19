Letter: Support native pollinators

I would like to add my voice and the voices of my fellow environmentalists to that of Brandie Dunn in regards to beekeeping. I bet this is the first time many people have heard this perspective, yet it’s such an important one. I once heard an analogy of someone saying, “I notice many less birds at my feeder, so I’m going to get chickens.” It’s not that there’s no place for chickens in the world, but if you really want to help native birds, provide native trees and plants. It’s interesting how this circles right back to needing more native plants to attract and maintain native pollinators.

Introduced honey bees are looked at as a panacea. They pollinate our crops and give us a sweetener in return. It seems perfect, right? But Dunn correctly points out that there are good studies showing how this opportunistic, non-native species is likely causing the demise of native pollinators. If readers have any belief in ecosystems evolving over long periods of time, they must also see the total disruption any non-native species can have on local ecology. Here’s hoping some of those hard-working and dedicated beekeepers decide to direct their efforts toward supporting native pollinators over competing with them in the name of supporting monocultures of corn, wheat, soy and the production of honey.

Krista Ruhnke

Spring Grove