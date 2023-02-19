Letter: More to people than tattoos

I am writing in response to the article in the Feb. 8 issue “Crystal Lake residents, officials ready to take up Airbnb debate.”

According to the article, the first renters raised concerns among at least one neighbor. A resident was quoted as saying, “they were four young men, tattoos everywhere.” And then he went on to say how the renters evidently were drinking all day for four days.

What concerns me is the “tattoos everywhere” comment. Why are tattoos mentioned? I’d like to know what color eyes these renters had. Were they green? Did the renters have clean hair? Did they have nice teeth? Did the renters graduate from college?

If you’re going to describe people, go a little deeper than “tattoos everywhere.”

Peggy Mitchell

Cary