Letter: John Pletz for Crystal Lake Park District commissioner

I want to endorse my husband John Pletz for Crystal Lake Park District commissioner. John is influential in the community. He has been involved with the Chamber of Commerce for 30 years and has been on many committees as well as an ambassador.

John is a Navy veteran, having served on the JFK aircraft carrier for four years, which was the beginning of his service to the country and community. He has grown and been influential ever since.

John Pletz will be a great asset to the Crystal Lake Park District.

Kathy Pletz

Crystal Lake