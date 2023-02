When a local organization or business does a really outstanding job, it is well worth noting.

Valentine’s Day dinner at the Woodstock Country Club was such an occasion. We had vichyssoise, duck, veal, halibut and peanut butter pie. These weren’t the menu choices, they were the courses.

This was the best and most delicious Valentine’s dinner we ever had and we can’t thank Chef Ramon and the club enough for such a wonderful dinner.

Nancy Vazzano

Woodstock