Letter: Don’t pander to people who can’t speak the truth

I’m very disappointed that the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn is going to host Charlie Kirk, an activist known for spreading misinformation and sowing more division in our country. I believe in free speech as a right, but I also believe that Americans have obligations that are just as important to a well-functioning democracy. When rights collide, obligation intervenes. We should not pander to people who don’t know how to speak the truth. Sadly, the McHenry County GOP also seems to be enamored with Kirk. Sad, so sad.

Toni Weaver

McHenry