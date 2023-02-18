Letter: Car safety laws, a response

David T. Anderson’s Feb. 9 letter gave me chuckle as I can’t tell if sarcasm was intended or not.

If Anderson was aiming to show how ridiculous car safety laws are, the target was missed. Of course car safety laws are good – they’ve saved millions of lives. Does Anderson really think those of us who want more firearm safety regulation are OK with 50,000 annual deaths from car crashes?

Those deaths are also unacceptable and I support any regulation that would reduce them. I’ll thank Anderson for reminding us that at the core of this debate is a very simple trade: rational, modest limits on personal freedom in exchange for a significant increase in public safety.

Mike Chamberlin

Crystal Lake