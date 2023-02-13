Letter: The price of eggs

Much is being said these days about the price of eggs. In fact, at a grocery store the other day, I heard a man quip to his partner as they walked past the dairy section, “Let’s take out a mortgage and buy a carton of eggs.” We all laughed, but then I gave the situation some thought.

I’ll bet there are hens everywhere clucking, “Finally, we’re getting paid for our unique talent. So much for your Artificial Intelligence and TikTok. Who else but us females (almost exclusively) can lay egg after egg after egg that nourishes the world? Finally, we’re being paid what we’re worth. So, eat up, everyone, and hens, unite.”

Jan Bosman

Woodstock