Letter: Proud to call John Pletz a friend

I first met John Pletz, who is a candidate for the Crystal Lake Park District Board, in 1968. We were both E-2s in Deck Division of the Precom unit of the USS John F. Kennedy CVA-67, the newest aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, which was commissioned Sept. 7, 1968. Shortly after we met, we were transferred to OI Division which was Radar and R/T where we both received our secret clearances. As radarmen, we were responsible for a 32-mile radius around the ship while at sea. In port, we stood security watches in security areas.

We were both good at our jobs. I looked to John for moral and mental support. The responsibilities as a section leader at sea were very heavy and straining. John was a benefit I could never overlook. He took his responsibilities as seriously as I did and was a tremendous help to me. We both knew that the lives of over 5,000 men depended on the ability of us to do our jobs in surface radar making sure that when we launched and recovered aircraft as well as navigating at night, during storms and fog we were doing it safely.

John and I have stayed in touch over the last 50 years. We talk several times a month and have gotten together several times over the last 20 years. John is a proud Navy veteran, was a successful business owner and takes every job seriously. I am proud to call him friend.

Bertran Skelton

South Bend, Indiana