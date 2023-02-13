Letter: About the Airbnb debate

Regarding the February 8 “Northwest Herald” article on the Airbnb debate:

“A majority of the members of the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission said they would be interested in an outright ban on short-term rentals.” The Crystal Lake City Council should listen to the advice of people in the know.

Currently, short-term rentals are not regulated. It is much smarter to regulate than wait for problems to develop.

Local real estate is a bargain and these prices are very enticing to out-of-state bargain hunters. Airbnbs are extremely profitable. The present number of eight units in Crystal Lake could expand alarmingly in a short time.

Out-of-town owners will not help make “Crystal Lake a good place to live.” Who makes sure that the property is maintained and how long does it take for aggrieved homeowners to state their complaints and achieve satisfaction?

Please ban Airbnbs now.

Mary Thennes

Crystal Lake