Letter: Support for Pletz for park district board

I am writing to share my experiences with John Pletz, who is a candidate for the Crystal Lake Park District Board. I have known John Pletz since 1987. He has been a longtime friend and business partner with me. I feel he would be an excellent candidate for this position.

In all the years I have worked with John, he has been an incredible inspiration for me and a true example of honesty and being a team player. He has always considered others needs in every decision he has made in business and his personal life. In our business operations we have employed many team members. He always went over and above to treat them with respect and dignity. He was always an outstanding example of being a servant leader. We both had many customers in our businesses and he always went over and above exceed customers expectations and perform quality workmanship at a competitive price.

I would highly recommend. John for any position that he feels qualified for, especially when it comes to anything to do with community and service.

Don Lyznicki

Crystal Lake