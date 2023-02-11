Letter: Protect citizens from deadly vehicles

Every day, we see news stories about mass killings happening on our streets. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these “weapons” are a leading cause of death for people ages 1 to 54. The U.S. averages 42,000 deaths per year due to this weapon. Furthermore, the police are not enforcing the existing laws. What are these “weapons”? They are motorized vehicles, also known as assault vehicles.

I am calling on Gov. JB Priztker and his party members to add these common-sense laws to the Protect Illinois Communities Act:

Immediately ban the sale or transfer of high-speed assault vehicles. These should be defined as any vehicle that goes over 20 mph.

People who own any vehicle that goes over 20 mph be required to register it as a deadly weapon and install “governors” to limit its speed. Failure to do so would be a felony.

Require extensive background checks and psychological exams for a driver’s license.

Limit the driving age to between the ages of 25 and 60.

Require all drivers and passengers to wear helmets.

Limit gas tanks and battery capacity to a maximum range of 50 miles.

Place speed bumps on all roadways.

Require police forces, especially sheriffs, to enforce the new speed limit.

These new proposals might be unconstitutional, but the Constitution’s original writers could not have envisioned high-speed vehicles during the 1700s. All they had back then were horses. Let’s do our best to protect citizens from these deadly vehicles. Any life saved would be worth limiting our freedom to go fast.

David T. Anderson

Huntley