Letter: Customer relationship in the trash

My personal garbage can, with a yellow sticker affixed, was placed at the end of my driveway last Thursday. The rubber lid was hinged and snapped tightly closed. Later in the day, when I retrieved my emptied garbage can, I found the lid hinge ripped off and the cover broken.

I provided pictures of the damaged lid and broken hinge to Flood Brothers Disposal. Their response was, “We do not replace personal cans in McHenry.” This was not only surprising, but also very disappointing.

My garbage can was in excellent working order when it was placed at the end of my driveway. Something happened between then and the time I retrieved it. Patrick Flood asked, “Do you have video to prove a Flood Brothers employee broke your trash can?” Unfortunately, I do not, and without it, Flood will not do anything to make this customer happy.

When I protested, he had plenty of reasons why Flood Brothers would not assist. Not once did he empathize with me. I guess this is how one can treat customers when a monopoly exists.

With a multi-million-dollar municipal contract in place, treating customers appropriately is obviously not a priority. The right thing to do would be to say, “I am sorry for the inconvenience; we will reimburse you for a new garbage can.” Instead, Flood Brothers is tossing this customer relationship in the trash.

John Mercurio

McHenry