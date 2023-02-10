Letter: Please don’t overlook the Sage YMCA

In response to the Jan. 17 article regarding park district candidates’ discussion of purchasing a fitness center, I’d like to make a timely suggestion to the Crystal Lake community, where I have lived my entire life: Please don’t overlook the Sage YMCA.

For decades, the Sage Y has been a stalwart in the community, providing health and fitness programming that includes lap swimming in our 25-yard competition pool, aquatics fitness classes in our family-friendly warm-water pool and swim lessons for the entire family. In fact, Sage Y’s year-round swim lessons are regularly named one of the best programs in the area.

Additionally, in response to requests from new and longtime Sage Y members, we’ve recently reinstated racquetball and added pickleball programming. The group exercise class schedule is expanding and evolving all the time, including more sessions and new formats, both in our beautiful studios and the pool.

I agree that the recently closed health and fitness center was very nice. In fact, I never envisioned myself teaching or managing at another facility – until I walked into the Sage YMCA. When I (along with many former members of the recently closed facility) made the move, the Sage Y welcomed us with open arms. I immediately felt like I belonged and I am proud to call the Sage Y my fitness home. I encourage my beloved Crystal Lake neighbors to stop by and experience that sense of community the same way that I have.

Stephanie Vedder

Group Exercise & Fitness Manager

Sage YMCA