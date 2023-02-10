Letter: Kelli Wegner is one of McHenry County’s ‘best public servants’

For many in our society, public service has become an under-appreciated personal sacrifice that people of diverse ideological perspectives make out of a public sense of duty and in service of principles that should be applauded regardless of political affiliation.

Few people realize the personal sacrifice of time, money and energy that politicians put into the effort to run for office – it’s a virtual 24/7 all-consuming effort for many.

Some public servants consistently go above and beyond what others do to be prepared and scrutinize each action and dollar spent for government services.

I’ve watched Kelli Wegener, from the beginning of her service on the McHenry County Board, do her homework, come well prepared to every meeting, ask important questions, and scrutinize every tax dollar spent. She’s always open to a broad discussion and, unlike so many shouting talking heads in our mass media, understands the value of listening to other points of view.

In our society, there’s too little tolerance for discourse with people of different views. Wegener has shown that “silence,” as Cicero once said, “is one of the great arts of conversation.”

A healthy democracy requires dialogue across ideological perspectives. Whether one agrees or disagrees with her views, one must acknowledge they are ultimately informed by research, investigation, and an openness to listen.

For me, Wegener is one of the best public servants in McHenry County.

Terry Kappel

McHenry