Letter: Healthy school meals

After reading the article “New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time” on Saturday, Feb. 4, I would have to agree with the reduction of sugar and sodium in the school provided meals. However, there is so much waste when schools provide healthy options (i.e. apples, bananas, oranges, etc.). Lawmakers should really spend one week inside a school cafeteria to observe the waste that happens. You cannot be effective if you have not “walked the walk.”

Providing healthy, well-balanced meals is optimal, however, it is not beneficial if the majority of what is provided ends up in the trash. If child obesity and other health issues are of concern, then we all (parents, educators, etc.) need to get our children off of devices and outside doing physical activities as well as encouraging healthy eating.

Toni Sebastian

Woodstock