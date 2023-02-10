Letter: Guns receiving sanctuary protection defies logic

One perspective of the most recent pushback against House Bill 5471, the Protect Illinois Communities Act, has highlighted the very definition of an oxymoron: “gun sanctuary.”

For centuries, a “sanctuary” has been understood to be a place of safety, refuge and a holy place for all living creatures. Adalberto United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park has a long-standing tradition of providing sanctuary for Chicago migrants. Closer to home, the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge offers its inhabitants grasslands, prairie land and natural streams, as does the Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary.

Guns, or any form of firearm, are inanimate metal objects whose purpose is to create harm, destruction and death. The notion that guns are deserving of sanctuary protection is a concept that defies all logic. Our communities long for and seek the safety and well-being of all living creatures.

I find it disturbing that the McHenry County Board would entertain this oxymoronic concept of “gun” and “sanctuary” and urge all residents to pay close attention to the board’s actions as this conversation unfolds.

Mary K. Cramer

Crystal Lake