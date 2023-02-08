Letter: Prove the majority of police are good

Predictably, the “one bad apple” argument surfaced after the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.

The argument goes that the majority of police officers are good cops and shouldn’t be held accountable for the misdeeds of the few bad cops.

I would believe that if we heard more from the good cops condemning the beating. Also, where do police unions stand on this beating? If the majority of officers really are good guys, prove it.

Pressure your union leaders into publicly condemning the violence.

To be fair, I read one letter from a retired police lieutenant who was sickened by what happened. Good for him, but is he the exception that proves the rule?

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin