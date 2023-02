House Bill 5471 is against our Second Amendment. Gov. JB Pritzker and the General Assembly rammed this bill through. I and many agree with McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman. We support those sheriffs that don’t support Pritzker’s new law.

Law or no law, a person is able to go out of state, purchase any type of weapon of choice and bring it back to Illinois. How are you ever going to stop it? You can still kill anybody with a handgun. It’s not the gun, it’s the person.

Lyle Halverson

Richmond