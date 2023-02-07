Letter: Being safe in my community

The gun debate story has caused me some concern. The fact that over 30% of gun sales in are assault-style weapons was shocking. Making McHenry County a gun sanctuary invites more of these weapons. Don’t I have a right to feel safe in my community? Gun advocates say it is not a gun issue but rather a mental health problem so, perhaps, a mental health evaluation should be part of every gun sale. They also say the gun ban law will punish ordinary citizens by restricting their purchases. Most mass shooters were “ordinary citizens” the day before the shooting.

I understand I have a right to drive on our roads, but there are speed restrictions designed to keep my fellow travelers safer. Why can’t guns be the same? Why won’t both political parties protect the citizens they were elected to serve?

Nancy Delware

Crystal Lake