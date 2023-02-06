Letter: Is Donald Trump smart?

When I was a high school senior in 1954, we were required to take a civics course, where we learned to respect our nation’s democracy. That course is no longer a prerequisite. Is this why our nation’s youth no longer respect our Founding Fathers’ laws and why many voters don’t know the difference between a democracy and an autocracy?

Trump doesn’t get it. He believes he should fill the role of an autocrat, such as Putin, who rules by fiat. Those who haven’t learned how to live under a democracy are what I believe have given rise to the existence of “Trumpers,” “Proud Boys” and the rest of Trump’s minions.

I recommend that all citizens read the book “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump, a Ph. D. and Trump’s niece. She wrote the book for readers to understand how her uncle grew a “swelled head.” Trump believes he’s entitled to say or do whatever makes him wise enough to rule by edict.

Trump envisions himself as a great ruler, when in fact he’s not. Trump wants us to think of him as a clever, wealthy man, which he’s not. His deceased father, Fred Trump, spoiled Trump by giving him millions of dollars to play with.

Is Trump smart? When Trump declared that he had founded a university, he collected entry fees. He was sued and lost because there was no university. Trump had been scamming hopeful students and their parents. He had to return the fees.

Trump is greedy, but no, he’s not smart. Read the book.

Judith Vandenboom

Cary