Letter: Word manipulations

I want to point out three prominent word manipulations that people are using regarding a possible resolution from the McHenry County Board on the Second Amendment. The first is the use of the term gun sanctuary by opponents of the resolution. Guns are inanimate objects and do not need sanctuary. What is needed and what is being proposed is a constitutional safe haven for law-abiding citizens of McHenry County.

The second is the use of the word assault as an adjective. The word assault is primarily a verb or a noun. A weapon does not assault anyone. It is an evil person who assaults someone else.

Another word manipulation involves the attempt to change the subject. County Board member Gloria Van Hof has stated she would vote against any proposed resolution because “people do not need a high-intensity weapon.” I would like to point out that there is a significant difference between needs and rights. The Second Amendment explicitly states that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed. Government officials like to unilaterally determine what our needs are.

History has shown that whenever We the People allow the government to determine what each and every person needs, then bad things oftentimes follow.

Tim Beck

McHenry