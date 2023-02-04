Letter: Gun rights

Sanctuary states and cities, open borders allowing drugs, weapons, gang members and other criminals into our country. Vilified the police, defunded the police, elected liberal prosecutors that refuse to enforce the law or reduce charges and don’t forget the SAFE-T Act that was opposed by a majority of county state’s attorneys. Gun-free zones where mass shootings occur. The highest crime rates are in cities run by Democrats that have the strictest gun control and soft on crime policies. What have Democrats done to make us safer? Nothing.

As any past or present member of the armed forces or elected public official, you took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” In the military you obey a direct order unless that order is unlawful. McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman is upholding his oath of office and supporting us in defending our rights.

I argue the same principle applies to our elected officials. The Second Amendment is very clear and has been confirmed by the courts, the Heller decision and most recently the Bruen decision.

If a law were signed that said you could no longer go to your preferred house of worship or probable cause was no longer needed for the police to search your house, would you be willing to wait years for the courts to determine if the law was constitutional or have the county sheriff refuse to enforce it?

He who gives up freedom for security, deserves neither.

Anthony J. Santinello

Huntley