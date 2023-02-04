Letter: Gun control

We’re only a month into 2023. Already, 15 mass shootings. Not stabbings, not chokings – shootings.

There are two constants here – guns and dead human beings.

Guns are easy to obtain in the U.S., so easy that there are more guns than people.

In countries where guns are not so easily obtainable, mass shootings are rare. The math is simple. Fewer guns lead to fewer mass shootings.

Recognizing this, Illinois legislators passed and Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill that doesn’t prohibit guns, but that does make it unlawful to possess, manufacture or sell assault-style weapons in the state. It also requires those who presently own assault-style weapons and accessories to register them with law enforcement.

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman, a Republican, has said he will not enforce the law’s registration provisions. Republican and McHenry County Board Chair Michael Buehler supports Sheriff Tadelman. The Republican Party of McHenry County has asked the county board to make McHenry County a gun sanctuary, arguing that firearms allow for common defense and protection from a tyrannical government while providing economic benefits for the area. Its chairman, Jeff Thorsen, claims that under the law “the damage done to local McHenry County businesses will be devastating and possibly irreversible.”

It’s interesting that Chairman Thorsen focuses on the devastating and possibly irreversible damage done by the law to local businesses, but makes no mention of the devastating and irreversible consequences of assault weapon attacks on human beings.

Makes one wonder what the priorities of McHenry County Republicans are.

Don Metivier

Woodstock