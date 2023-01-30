Letter: The importance of bearing arms

Correct me if I’m wrong, but in order to hold almost any public office, you must swear to support the Constitution of the United States. The importance of bearing arms is uniquely evident in Ukraine, where a former power invaded. Military-style weapons are specially suited for this purpose, and I assume the Constitution’s intent was to maintain the public’s ability to defend itself. As I mentioned before, prohibiting high-capacity firearms simply puts them in the hands of criminals.

Robert Dodson

Harvard