Letter: Sheriff has violated his oath, should resign

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman should resign or be removed from office. It is a violation of his oath of office for him to pick and choose which laws to enforce. His duty is to enforce laws, period. County Board Chairman Michael Buehler should resign or be removed for praising the sheriff for electing not to enforce the law and also for promoting the creation of a gun sanctuary county.

We need fewer guns, not more. After the Uvalde shootings, many claimed there should be more armed guards in schools and/or teachers should have guns. Is that the life we want to live, with armed guards everywhere you go, in schools, churches, stores, dance halls, on every street corner? Even with an armed guard at Parkland School in Florida, 17 were killed. Did they need more armed guards? One per classroom? Will that do it? Where would we get the money for that? Again, is that how we want to live, with an armed guard everywhere?

For all those claiming violation of the Second Amendment, there is no one proposing that all guns be banned, only assault weapons. There are plenty of other guns for sport or home defense. We have the militia this amendment supports in our armed forces, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard. There is no violation of the Second Amendment involved in the laws to ban assault weapons.

Janet Yaworski

Crystal Lake