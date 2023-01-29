Letter: Proud I didn’t vote for Tadelman

I would like to congratulate McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman for having the apparent ability to think in his mind about which laws are constitutional and which ones are not.

Sound familiar?

I also have that ability. In my mind, arresting me for speeding, which I don’t do, is unconstitutional since there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution about speeding. In fact, cars were not invented at the time of the writing of the Constitution.

I am honored and proud to say I voted for Tadelman’s opponent in the Republican primary.

Chuck Berndt

McHenry