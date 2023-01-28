Letter: Limiting access to prevent mass destruction

Because someone takes joy in something that I don’t care for or understand I’ve been trying to acknowledge their enjoyment and be happy for them. I have some good friends who are strong supporters of Second Amendment rights and they own high-capacity firearms that are subject to the latest state legislation. They are safety-oriented and knowledgeable about their weaponry. If all gun owners were like these guys, I’d have no issue with it.

That being said, all gun owners are not like them. There are gun owners who want to kill the highest number of people as quickly and efficiently as possible at parades, churches, synagogues, grocery stores, concerts and most any kind of public or private gathering. This used to be a rarity and now it is banal. These are the people for whom this legislation is meant. We must slow down their ability to access this weaponry. No, it won’t eliminate access, but anything that can be done to limit access to machines built for mass destruction of human life must be done.

In addition to limiting access to these weapons, liability insurance must accompany the ability to purchase a gun. This would help provide compensation to the victims of both accidental and intended injury and death.

David Trost

McHenry