Letter: Disarming honest citizens is a mistake

Deadly attacks on the innocent are a heinous violation against us all. Certainly, everyone should be horrified by the evil committed by deranged individuals. However, allowing a politician to disarm honest citizens under the guise of public safety is an even more horrific mistake.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s assault weapons ban is an assault on public safety. It will do nothing to prevent a demented attack on innocents. It will, however, make criminals of thousands of honest citizens. It is also an assault on the Second Amendment, which is the guardian over all our freedoms and rights. The Second Amendment isn’t about hunting or the use of a firearm for anything other than self-protection. Be it from a street thug, a home invader or the overreach of an abusive government. History overflows with horrors inflicted by governments’ absolute abuse of their citizens. Only the naive and short-sighted think it can’t happen here.

Those in law enforcement who refuse to enforce the new law should be honored for upholding the tenants of our Constitution. Pritzker should be shamed for his failure to protect our Constitution that he pledged to defend.

Our first president, George Washington, said, “Government is not reason nor eloquent. It is force. Like fire it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master. Never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.”

Pritzker and company have passed a law that encourages that fire to consume our freedoms.

Craig Grant

Woodstock