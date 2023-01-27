Letter: What steps is GOP taking to protect us?

Mass shootings in America occur every few days with parents grieving for murdered children, communities destroyed, and we wonder when will it end.

The Democratic Party of McHenry County vehemently disagrees with our Republican counterparts who are demanding the McHenry County Board support a gun sanctuary and the misguided viewpoint that the county sheriff, a Republican, has authority to choose which laws he upholds. The sheriff believes HB 5471 is unconstitutional; therefore, will not enforce the law. He has no authority to determine whether a law is constitutional nor is he the chief enforcement official. So, until the courts determine its constitutionality, he should do the job he was elected to and enforce it. If he is unable to because of personal convictions, he should step down.

Republicans are also ordering the board make our county into a gun sanctuary. This is political posturing. Local jurisdictions do not have the authority to override laws just because they don’t like them. Legislation trying to do so is unconstitutional. In the end, the local GOP is demanding the county board support and pass something unlawful and unconstitutional at its core, clearly contradictory to their claims of supporting the constitution. Let the courts fulfill their duty and instead demand the sheriff do his.

The GOP remains in control here. What steps are they taking to protect us from gun violence? When will they take real responsibility for our safety?

Kristina Zahorik

Chair, Democratic Party of McHenry County