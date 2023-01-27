Letter: Gun control fails in its intention of making people safer

Illinois now bans assault rifles as well as high capacity magazines in order to keep them off our streets and out of our parks, yet Congress arms Ukraine to do just that. The person who terrorized the innocent folks in Highland Park is no different than the Azov Battalion who terrorized and killed ethnic Russians in the Donbass, prior to the Russian Special Military Operation.

History shows that gun control fails in its intention of making people safer. The millions killed by Stalin, Hitler and Mao, the 20th century’s most ardent gun control advocates, cannot speak. The Second Amendment has been under attack for decades. The Gun Control Act of 1968 was passed after JFK, MLK Jr., and RFK were gunned down by assassins. All three opposed further intervention in Vietnam.

Eisenhower warned the nation about the Military Industrial Complex, because as Supreme Allied Commander in Europe during World War II, he had witnessed the horrors of the Nazi Military Industrial Complex. Seventy years later, Eisenhower’s warning has gone unheeded.

The United States has become the most tyrannical murderous empire ever and, like Stalin, Hitler and Mao, disarming its citizens becomes paramount. The Highland Park tragedy is being used as a means to an end.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock